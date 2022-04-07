Weekend forecast: Weather gone wild

ELKO – Spring break ends with a rollercoaster ride this weekend, as the high in Elko is expected to hit 80 degrees on Friday before dropping to the lower 50s on Sunday with snow showers on Monday.

“Temperatures continue to trend warmer on Friday with near-record to record high temperatures,” stated the National Weather Service. “Winds will also become gusty Friday afternoon across much of northern and portions of central Nevada as trough energy spreads in from the Pacific Northwest.”

The warm weather comes crashing to an end over the weekend along with breezy northwest winds.

Scattered snow showers on Monday and into Tuesday will be followed by even cooler weather, with the high on Tuesday forecast at 43 degrees.

Typical highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 50s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0