Weekend forecast: Windy to wet to wintry

ELKO – Temperatures will be dropping significantly this weekend as snow returns to northeastern Nevada.

After a high of 63 on Friday, Elko will be in the 50s Saturday and 30s Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Rain and snow showers return to much of the region by late this afternoon, with precipitation changing over to all snow later this evening into Sunday,” stated the National Weather Service forecast.

“Most valley areas over Humboldt, Elko and the northern halves of Lander and Eureka Counties are expected to receive between roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow by Sunday morning when showers taper off.”

Dry weather returns next week with temperatures warming back into the 60s by Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0