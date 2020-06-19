Weekend forecast: Yes, it’s beginning to feel like summer out there

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – How do you know when summer has officially arrived in northern Nevada’s high desert?

The days start getting shorter.

The summer solstice arrives Saturday afternoon, along with warmer temperatures that will turn hot next week as daylight hours start to wane.

Elko’s official sunrise is at 5:12 a.m. Saturday and the sun sets at 8:18 p.m., although exact times vary depending on terrain.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are on tap for at least the next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Winds of 5-10 mph are expected Saturday, increasing to 20 mph on Sunday.

Temperatures start climbing into the 90s on Monday, reaching at least the mid-90s over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

No weather warnings had been posted as of Friday afternoon, however, fire danger in the region is listed as "high."

