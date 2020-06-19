Weekend forecast: Yes, it’s beginning to feel like summer out there
0 comments
alert top story

Weekend forecast: Yes, it’s beginning to feel like summer out there

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – How do you know when summer has officially arrived in northern Nevada’s high desert?

The days start getting shorter.

The summer solstice arrives Saturday afternoon, along with warmer temperatures that will turn hot next week as daylight hours start to wane.

Elko’s official sunrise is at 5:12 a.m. Saturday and the sun sets at 8:18 p.m., although exact times vary depending on terrain.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are on tap for at least the next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Winds of 5-10 mph are expected Saturday, increasing to 20 mph on Sunday.

Temperatures start climbing into the 90s on Monday, reaching at least the mid-90s over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

No weather warnings had been posted as of Friday afternoon, however, fire danger in the region is listed as "high."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News