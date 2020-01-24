Weekend green fees going up at Ruby View

At the Jan. 14 council meeting, John “Wil” Moschetti, speaking for the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee that recommended the fee hikes, said he tried to get higher rate increases but was voted down. Still, he said “this is still pretty much free golf.” He said he attended the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this year, and the cost to play one day there would be enough to play all year at Ruby View.

“We all hate to raise rates, but we have got to go with the financial committee’s recommendations. We’ve just got to be careful not to raise rates too high,” said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.

Calder said on Jan. 22 that the Golf Enterprise Fund has operated at a deficit over the past 10 years, and “our latest analysis identified a cumulative operating loss of approximately $250,000 over a 10-year period.”

He said the city has transferred more than $500,000 to the Golf Enterprise Fund from various other funds over the same time period.

“The operating analysis excludes the large capital projects that have occurred since 2009, such as the golf course irrigational project, which were funded from other sources,” Calder said in an email. “The capital contributions over a 10-year period total nearly $2.9 million.”