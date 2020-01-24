Weekend green fees going up at Ruby View

ELKO – Prices for season passes and weekend green fees are going up at Ruby View Golf Course, which Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said has “seen a reduction in play and revenue” in recent years.
Elko City Council approved the fee hikes on Jan. 14, but first heard from Dennis Strickland, the public works director for the city who said he was speaking as a private citizen and longtime golfer at Ruby View.
“The rates are not the problem up there,” he said. “You used to be welcomed and appreciated up there.”
Strickland said that meanwhile “over the hill revenue is going up,” referring to Spring Creek’s golf course. He said that is a “direct correlation with management and the way golfers are treated” at Ruby View.
Mayor Reece Keener said he hoped Strickland’s comments make their way back to the private contractor operating Ruby View Golf Course. Martin Creek Holdings LLC is the contractor, and the golf professional at the course is Brad Martin.
Martin and his contract were talked about in a council meeting last September, when City Manager Curtis Calder pointed out that the golf course budget runs in the red and there has been a decline in players over the past three years.
Martin supporters at that September meeting, however, presented a petition signed by 147 people who encouraged renewal of his contract. The golf pro said then that he works hard to make sure Ruby View is “top notch.” He also said that golf is on a downward trend nationwide.
At the Jan. 14 council meeting, John “Wil” Moschetti, speaking for the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee that recommended the fee hikes, said he tried to get higher rate increases but was voted down. Still, he said “this is still pretty much free golf.” He said he attended the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this year, and the cost to play one day there would be enough to play all year at Ruby View.
“We all hate to raise rates, but we have got to go with the financial committee’s recommendations. We’ve just got to be careful not to raise rates too high,” said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
Calder said on Jan. 22 that the Golf Enterprise Fund has operated at a deficit over the past 10 years, and “our latest analysis identified a cumulative operating loss of approximately $250,000 over a 10-year period.”
You have free articles remaining.
He said the city has transferred more than $500,000 to the Golf Enterprise Fund from various other funds over the same time period.
“The operating analysis excludes the large capital projects that have occurred since 2009, such as the golf course irrigational project, which were funded from other sources,” Calder said in an email. “The capital contributions over a 10-year period total nearly $2.9 million.”
The city’s Golf Enterprise Fund was set up in the late 1990s to “account for costs associated in operating Ruby View Golf Course. Enterprise funds, by definition, are used to account for operations which are financed and operated in a manner similar to private business enterprises – where the intent of the city council is that the costs of providing goods or services to the general public on a continuing basis are financed or recovered primarily through user charges,” he said.
“Despite previous adjustments to rates, the Golf Enterprise Fund has never been able to fully sustain itself,” Calder said.
Moschetti said at the Jan. 14 meeting that the golf course “cannot operate as an enterprise fund. It’s silly to think we can.”
Golf fees
Wiley offered some good news at the council meeting. He said golfers can buy their season passes at the same rate as last year until April 1. Season passes will be $725 beginning April 1, up from $700, and senior single passes will be $600, up from $575.
The new weekend greens fees for 18 holes increase from $39 to $43, but the $25 fee for nine holes before 3 p.m. weekends stays the same, and the $22 fee for nine holes after 3 p.m. is the same.
Weekday greens fees stay the same for nine holes, $22; conversion to 18 holes, $17; nine holes for senior citizens, $17; conversion for seniors to 18 holes, $12; nine holes for juniors through age 18, $13; conversion for juniors, $8; and 18 holes for juniors, $16.
The fee for 18 holes weekdays rises to $36 from $33, and the senior fee for 18 holes will be $26 instead of $23, according to the council resolution.
Golf cart rentals remain at $11 for nine holes and $16 at 18 holes, but there is a reduction to $6 from $10 for conversion from nine to 18 holes for cart rentals.