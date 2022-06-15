Weekend wanderlust: Check out these Elko-area events

ELKO – At long last, there are things happening in Elko on the weekends. It’s about time after two years of not much at all. Here's what you need to know to get out there and enjoy:

The Elko Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Beer Festival starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Sherman Station parking lot.

Tickets are available at the Chamber or pick them up at the event. The cost is $25 per person and include opportunities to sample 60 beers provided by Blach Distributing. Take home a commemorative glass. Dinner is also included by Tacos las Brisas.

“We will also have Nuts under a Buck for purchasing their mini doughnuts,” said Chamber Marketing and Program Coordinator Meghan Micheli.

Event Source is providing their axe-throwing trailer for participants to try their hand at this new recreational pastime.

“Our real ‘piece de resistance’ is our cornhole tournament,” Micheli said. “All regulations are observed. We have a judge and everything. The winners of the tournament will each win some cornhole boards sponsored by Gateway RV.”

People can sign up ahead of time or at the event. The cost is $25 per team. Micheli said the tickets do go fast for this “cut-throat” competition.

During the evening Highjacked will play live music to entertain the crowd.

The event helps fund Elko Chamber operations.

Call 738-7135 to purchase tickets.

California Trail Days will take place this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. This is a family-friendly event looked forward to each year.

The weekend is about celebrating the brave souls who packed up their worldly possessions in a wagon or pack and headed West to find their fortune. Between 1841 and 1869 more than 250,000 people made the tough decision to leave home for an unpredictable journey on the 2,000-mile trail.

Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. There is a dance at 7 p.m. Saturday.

During the day enjoy Native American programs, trail reenactors and junior ranger activities.

“It’s really one of our biggest events of the year,” said Steve Owens of Southern Nevada Visitor Conservancy. “We have reenactors that set up with shelters showing blacksmithing, cooking and pioneer things.”

The event is outside and inside. There will be a mural tour of the dioramas at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Check out the detailed schedule at www.californiatrailcenter.org.

The second annual Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo is happening June 18. The tour takes off from quaint Lamoille near the base of the Ruby Mountains.

Experience wild, rugged Nevada on a bicycle. Riders can choose to participate in a 22-mile, 38-mile, 62-mile or 117-mile route on a mix of gravel and pavement. There is a new E-bike category for Secret Pass.

The event is Fondo style, meaning riders can race it or ride it.

Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise is sponsoring the event. The proceeds will go toward youth leadership development

Proceeds from this event support youth leadership development, exchange programs, local and global community improvement projects, and programs that encourage healthy behaviors and inspirational service to others.

Join the “On the Go Festival” in Spring Creek from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Vista Grande Park.

This free festival is sponsored by The Bridge Church.

This is a free festival featuring food, music, games and much more.

“It’s live music, feats of strength, jump houses, an eight-feet inflatable obstacle course and free food,” said Pastor Tim Royal. “We are having hot dogs.”

“The music is by White Ribbon Day and we will have special speaker Keith Cook and his wife Joan Cook will be doing stuff with the kids.

Call or text 374-4479 or visit TheBridgeSpringCreek.com for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.