ELKO – Dry weather is forecast for the first weekend of the Elko County Fair, but conditions will be unfavorable in the event of a wildfire.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Saturday afternoon and evening across all of northern Nevada. Southwest winds could gust up to 35 mph with relative humidity as low as 7%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Slightly less breezy winds and highs in the lower to mid-80s are expected Sunday. Gusts will be around 20 mph.