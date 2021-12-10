Weekend weather forecast for Elko area

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada will be dry this weekend as forecasters predict a potentially snowy week ahead.

Friday’s high is expected to be around the freezing mark. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s for the weekend and the first part of next week.

The National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of snow showers Sunday night, followed by more snow Monday night. Highs will drop back into the 30s by midweek.

“Unsettled conditions are likely next Tuesday through Thursday,” forecasters said.

Only .05 of an inch of precipitation was recorded at Elko’s airport from the last storm system. That’s well below the .31 of an inch normal mark.

Western Nevada is expecting heavier snow this weekend after 6 inches fell at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

