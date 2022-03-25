Weekend weather forecast: Get it while it's hot

ELKO – Record-shattering high temperatures are expected in northeastern Nevada heading into the weekend.

Elko could see 78 degrees Friday, far above the record of 71 degrees set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s forecast high of 79 is also above the record 73 degrees from 1988. Sunday should match the record high at 76.

Elko fell one degree short of a record on Thursday when the temperature topped out at 71.

“This heat will not last as a new system will be approaching the west coast late Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain and snow chances for the start of next week,” stated the National Weather Service.

The extended forecast for Elko calls for a high of 67 on Monday along with a 40% chance of showers. The low Monday night will drop into the 30s.

With a week left in March, Elko is falling behind on precipitation. The total of .57 of an inch compares with a normal mark of .74.

Elko is also behind on the water year that began Oct. 1, but only by .15 of an inch.

