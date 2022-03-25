 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weekend weather forecast: Get it while it's hot

  • 0
Weekend highs
NWS

ELKO – Record-shattering high temperatures are expected in northeastern Nevada heading into the weekend.

Elko could see 78 degrees Friday, far above the record of 71 degrees set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s forecast high of 79 is also above the record 73 degrees from 1988. Sunday should match the record high at 76.

Elko fell one degree short of a record on Thursday when the temperature topped out at 71.

“This heat will not last as a new system will be approaching the west coast late Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain and snow chances for the start of next week,” stated the National Weather Service.

The extended forecast for Elko calls for a high of 67 on Monday along with a 40% chance of showers. The low Monday night will drop into the 30s.

With a week left in March, Elko is falling behind on precipitation. The total of .57 of an inch compares with a normal mark of .74.

People are also reading…

Elko is also behind on the water year that began Oct. 1, but only by .15 of an inch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitut…

Divorces

Divorces

March 11John Robert Perfect III and Valerie Ann Perfect, married May 17, 2008

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of Ukrainians killed, millions displaced in four weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News