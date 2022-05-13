Weekend weather forecast: No snow

ELKO – Northeastern Nevadans are in for a rare treat this weekend, and it’s not the lunar eclipse.

The National Weather Service is predicting pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-70s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday.

The warm-up comes after Elko received at least a trace of snow four days this week.

So far this month temperatures have been running 6.6 degrees below normal. Highs that were more than 15 degrees below normal last Sunday will be 15 degrees above normal this Sunday.

The extended forecast calls for dry and warmer than average weather through the coming week.

May precipitation is running slightly ahead of normal with half an inch compared to the normal mark of .47 of an inch.

Elko is still more than half an inch below normal precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1.

The lunar eclipse will be visible low in the southeastern sky on Sunday night, reaching its fullest at 11:50 p.m.

