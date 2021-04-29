 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend weather forecast
0 comments
alert top story

Weekend weather forecast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Week ends on warm note
NWS

ELKO – The Elko area was blanketed by snow on Monday but it will be blanketed by warm air Friday.

“Temperatures for the end of April and into May will be unseasonably warm with an upper level ridge of high pressure dominating,” the National Weather Service said Thursday. “Afternoon highs for the next three days will be about 10 to 20 degrees above averages ranging in the middle 70s to the upper 80s degrees.”

Record heat is possible Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Lucky for us is this summer preview won’t last as the ridge breaks down Sunday, allowing cooler, but still seasonally mild temperatures by mid-week,” stated the weather service.

The forecast calls for a high of 87 on Friday, 78 on Saturday, and 64 on Sunday.

Winds of 10-15 mph are expected Saturday and possible isolated showers Sunday.

More dry and unseasonably warm weather is on tap for the first part of next week.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth Announcements
Local

Birth Announcements

Torie and Tyler Pope are the parents of a daughter, Tatum Judith Pope, born Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News