Weekend weather forecast

ELKO – The Elko area was blanketed by snow on Monday but it will be blanketed by warm air Friday.

“Temperatures for the end of April and into May will be unseasonably warm with an upper level ridge of high pressure dominating,” the National Weather Service said Thursday. “Afternoon highs for the next three days will be about 10 to 20 degrees above averages ranging in the middle 70s to the upper 80s degrees.”

Record heat is possible Friday.

“Lucky for us is this summer preview won’t last as the ridge breaks down Sunday, allowing cooler, but still seasonally mild temperatures by mid-week,” stated the weather service.

The forecast calls for a high of 87 on Friday, 78 on Saturday, and 64 on Sunday.

Winds of 10-15 mph are expected Saturday and possible isolated showers Sunday.

More dry and unseasonably warm weather is on tap for the first part of next week.

