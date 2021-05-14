Weekend weather: Lightning, hail possible

ELKO – The weekend is finally upon us, and it’s looking like a stormy one.

“A cold front will shift southward into far northern Nevada today generating a few showers and thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service. “Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms.”

Stronger thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of west-central Nevada into northeastern Nevada beginning late Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Hail, strong winds and cloud to ground lighting are all possible,” said the weather service.

Brief, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected along with the potential for localized flash flooding with slower moving storms.

The parts most likely to be hit are along the Interstate-80 corridor roughly from Winnemucca into Elko County, including Elko and Spring Creek.

Active weather will continue across portions of the state with daily showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0