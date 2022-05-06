Weekend weather: More wind, add some rain and snow

ELKO – Most of Elko County and all of northwestern Nevada are under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Friday, with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

The strong winds will usher in an extended period of colder weather as the entire western U.S. sees below-average temperatures beginning Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in Elko County will drop into the 40s Monday, compared with normal highs in the mid-60s.

Windy conditions will persist into the weekend with a chance of rain and snow showers Saturday night into Monday. After a brief break Monday night, rain and snow could return Tuesday and Wednesday.

The extended forecast calls for clear weather by Thursday with highs returning to near normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0