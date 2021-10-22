Weekend weather: Progressively wetter

ELKO – An increasing chance of showers is forecast for the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

The chance of rain rises from 40% Saturday to 60% Sunday and 100% Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s Saturday, around 60 Sunday and back to the lower 50s Monday.

Breezy conditions are expected as the latest series of storms moves into the region. Winds on Friday will be around 20 mph.

“Looking further out, a wetter weather system is forecast to begin Sunday and Sunday night,” forecasters stated. “A band of valley rain and mountain snow is expected to move through the forecast area from northwest to southeast through Monday. Snow levels will lower post frontal with a rain and snow mix possible at valley levels Monday night.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0