Weekend weather: Temperatures begin to rebound

ELKO – After three days in the deep freeze Elko could top 30 degrees Friday afternoon, followed by a warming trend that could send highs into the 60s by Tuesday.

The mercury hasn’t climbed out of the 20s since Monday as temperatures hovered around 20 degrees below normal. A high of 60 degrees would be 15 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service’s extended forecast shows Elko’s high reaching 66 on Wednesday before dropping back to around 60 on Thursday.

Overall, this winter has been slightly colder than normal despite 11 days of high temperatures reaching 50 or more in February.

Mostly clear and dry weather is expected for the next several days until a chance of scattered rain and snow showers returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

This week’s snow kept the water year above normal but precipitation for the month of February is expected to finish at less than half the average amount. Elko has received a third of an inch of water content this month compared with an average three-quarters of an inch.

Precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1 stands at 4.92 inches, slightly above the normal mark of 4.78 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0