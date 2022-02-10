Weekend weather: Warm before the storm?

ELKO – Sunny skies and unusually warm temperatures this weekend could give way to rain and snow at the beginning of next week.

Or not.

National Weather Service forecasters say an approaching low-pressure trough is expected to split as it moves ashore from the Pacific.

“This would bring shower chances to northwest Nevada on Monday afternoon and overnight with northeastern Nevada possibly missing out,” forecasters said.

A cold front is expected to bring a chance of snow across the region on Tuesday, but “this still is not a high moisture system and any impacts are expected at this time to be minimal.”

The weather service is calling for highs in the lower 60s by Sunday and Monday before a low pressure system brings a chance of precipitation beginning Monday night. Snow is more likely on Tuesday as high temperatures drop to around normal levels in the lower 40s.

Elko reached 53 degrees on Wednesday, which is 12 degrees above normal but 10 degrees below the record high set in 1951. The record low is minus-18 on 1901.

