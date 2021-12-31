Weekend weather: Wind chills could drop to 20 below zero

ELKO – Snow showers will be moving out Friday but much colder air is coming in behind them.

The Elko area could see temperatures dropping to around minus-7 degrees Friday night and minus-11 on Saturday night.

Winds are expected to be light, but enough to drop the wind chill to 10 or 20 degrees below zero on New Year’s Day. The high on Saturday is forecast at only 16 degrees.

Mostly clear skies will prevail Saturday through Monday. A slight chance of snow returns Tuesday along with warmer temperatures.

Highs on Tuesday could reach 40 degrees and remain in the lower 40s through at least Thursday.

