Weekend weather: Wind forecast raises fire danger
Weekend forecast
ELKO – Some fall-like weather is forecast for the Elko area this weekend ahead of the official arrival of autumn on Wednesday.

Northern Nevada is under a fire weather watch Saturday afternoon and evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. Southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph could gust up to 35 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 12 percent.

Cooler and weather arrives Sunday with highs in the upper 60s, along with a 20% chance of isolated showers and continued gusty winds.

The weather is expected to settle down next week with mostly clear skies and temperatures rebounding into the 80s by Wednesday.

