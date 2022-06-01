Well known climber and writer relocates in Elko

ELKO – The name Pat Ament is synonymous with rock climbing. Anyone who knows anything about the sport will recognize his name.

Ament has climbed some of the toughest climbs our nation has to offer. He recently moved to Elko where he is working on his latest book about his longtime mentor and the art of climbing.

Ament’s daughter and son-in-law recently graduated from the University of Idaho and they were offered teaching jobs at Elko High School. He decided to move with them last July. Although he no longer climbs, he is happy to live near the Ruby Mountains.

“My father took a job as supervisor of utilities at the University of Colorado and that meant we moved to Boulder,” said Ament. “That was one of the two top meccas for climbing in America. The best climber, probably in the world, was there and he took me under his wing.”

His name was Layton Kor.

“He and I became partners, Ament said. “I was 14 and he was 25. I became a very strong climber at a young age. When I was 14, I was teaching people twice my age. Adults would say, ‘This is our instructor?’”

Ament was doing very hard climbs at a young age and by the time he was 15, he was well known in the climbing world. Some people thought he was the best climber in the country.

He met others, including Royal Robbins, a California climber. Ament traveled to climb in Yosemite right after graduating from high school.

He also met John Gill, known as “the father of modern bouldering.” Ament ended up writing his biography.

“He could do one-fingered pullups on any of his fingers. He could climb a 20-foot rope in 3.8 seconds.”

Ament claims his technique and strength helped in his endeavors. He would take freight trains to get to climbs, riding the rails to fame.

“I was compelled, I knew I had to climb.”

Ament invented moves like the “one-armed mantel.”

“It’s where you put your hand on a ledge and you reach up and grab a ledge and pull up with one arm, pop your hand onto it and then push and step on the ledge with your foot without using your left hand,” he said.

Although Ament has had a few close calls, he became known as the “master of safety.”

Ament had been writing before he learned to climb. The two skills went hand in hand, leading him to a long and fascinating career.

“I wrote one of the first guidebooks,” Ament said. “Boulder has numerous climbs. It’s just covered with rocks. Most guidebooks were stale and boring and I wanted to write mine with an intriguing, beautiful writing, talking about the secrets of climbing and not telling everything. It was called ‘High over Boulder.’”

Climbing magazines asked him to write for them when he was just a kid.

“The thing I am most proud of is that I have 25 of my articles in various anthologies of writings,” he said.

Ament’s nickname is the Poet Laurate of American Climbing.

He is also a talented painter, musician, chess master and filmmaker.

Ament is currently working on a new book about the seven top climbers of the golden age of climbing, the 1960s. "Apprentice to the Masters of the Golden Age" has an anticipated release of summer 2022.

Here is an excerpt from the book:

“Layton might have viewed my youthful stupidity, my socially untutored, naive innocence, as a saving breath of fresh air in a world gone mad with sophistication. I'm sure he could glance down the rock and know a young person draws reassurance from his own witless observations. I had nothing, if not my foolish words.

"... As Layton's partner, I would learn to climb faster and stronger, attend quickly to each step and apply the method that worked – not always the most beautiful or theoretically effective. A few of the ways Layton set about to accomplish a difficult move were hardly considered sound. Yet he thrust himself upward or sideways and, if necessary, threw a knee up first, a stylistic no-no.”

