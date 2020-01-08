Wellness and golf at Business After Hours

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Jan. 16 with In the Rough Wellness & Patriot Golf USA at their new facility at 1500 Lamoille Highway, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

In the Rough Wellness is on a mission to improve your health, well-being and quality of life by providing an array of health products not only for you and your family, but for your pet as well. Shop a variety of CBD Products, including tinctures, soft gels, gummies and more; also browse an assortment of tea, coffee, clothing, jewelry, bath and home items.

Stay on top of your game at Patriot Golf USA with their state-of-the-art Golf Simulator, the only technology of its kind available between Salt Lake City and Reno. Enjoy live demonstrations of the simulator throughout the Business After Hours event, as well as other products Patriot Golf has to offer, including clubs, gloves, cost-effective, previously-owned equipment, along with information on the list of repairs that can be made.

For more information, please call 775-777-6480 or visit them on Facebook.