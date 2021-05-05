Wells ag students help restore burned lands

WELLS -- In Nevada growing sagebrush seems unnecessary because it is nearly everywhere , on private property as well as the 87% of federal land in the state. It is our state flower and can live for a hundred years.

But the sagebrush that has been burned out with the wildfires in the last few years – more than a quarter million acres -- will take years to recover. In the meantime, the wildlife that rely on sagebrush for food and protection must move elsewhere to survive. In the news lately the majority of reports have been about the valuable resources that the plant provides for the sage grouse, a large bird that lives on the ground. But sagebrush also provides food for deer, elk and pronghorn antelope that feed off the tops of the bush that in winter are above the fallen snow.

When vegetation is burned out, natural vegetation like sagebrush takes many years to replenish itself and often the invasive grass plant, cheatgrass, will come back faster, taking space and moisture from the native plants. The outer edges of the burn will be the first to grow back, leaving the center more open to invasive vegetation.