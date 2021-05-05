Wells ag students help restore burned lands

WELLS -- In Nevada growing sagebrush seems unnecessary because it is nearly everywhere , on private property as well as the 87% of federal land in the state. It is our state flower and can live for a hundred years.
But the sagebrush that has been burned out with the wildfires in the last few years – more than a quarter million acres -- will take years to recover. In the meantime, the wildlife that rely on sagebrush for food and protection must move elsewhere to survive. In the news lately the majority of reports have been about the valuable resources that the plant provides for the sage grouse, a large bird that lives on the ground. But sagebrush also provides food for deer, elk and pronghorn antelope that feed off the tops of the bush that in winter are above the fallen snow.
When vegetation is burned out, natural vegetation like sagebrush takes many years to replenish itself and often the invasive grass plant, cheatgrass, will come back faster, taking space and moisture from the native plants. The outer edges of the burn will be the first to grow back, leaving the center more open to invasive vegetation.
To help replenish the burned areas caused by wildfires in 2019, the Nevada Department of Wildlife asked Wells High agriculture teacher Don Noorda to help on a project to grow sagebrush seeds. NDOW supplied the materials, seeds, growing pots, and soil. Wells High students did the hands-on work placing the soil in pots and planting the tiny carrot-like seeds in the individual cells of the seedling flats.
After storing the seeds in a cold environment, which the sagebrush seeds need to germinate, the seeds were planted in May of 2020 and then placed in the greenhouse on the Wells High campus. As the seeds sprouted, thinning had to be done to ensure that only one seedling in each cell would have enough space to grow into a healthy plant.
Through the summer, Noorda and his ag student-daughter Morgan, worked on thinning each of the 4,500 plants. Noorda said it was very time consuming to check and manually thin out the weaker sprouts.
After about four months in the greenhouse, the seedlings were taken outside for "hardening," which means introducing the plants to outside weather. In September of 2020, 300 seedlings were planted by the Girls Scouts at the site of the Cedar Ridge fire and the other seedlings were planted at Spruce Mountain’s Indian Creek by the US Forest Service. Brittany Trimble, NDOW Habitat Biologist, helped at Spruce Mountain where the 4,200 remaining sagebrush seedings were planted.
Noorda for many years has led ag students in his classes to grow flowers and vegetables and he said that he welcomed the opportunity NDOW offered to his classes to involve the students in a new learning experience in plants. The project was a benefit to everybody involved. The students experienced a new task and NDOW paid 50 cents for each seedling that was used to rehabilitate a destroyed area with plants that will help sustain the wildlife.