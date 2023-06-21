WELLS – A brothel owner who tried to run for sheriff of Elko County last year has started a nonprofit foundation advocating for the “sensual services” industry and seeking to replace the term “prostitute” on work cards that are issued by the sheriff’s office.

Bella Cummins, the owner-operator of Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Wells, penned a letter to the city manager of Wells seeking support for the change from the city council. She said the term prostitute “carries a significant stigma and needlessly demeans and degrades the licensed workers who lawfully practice their trade at my establishment.”

Cummins proposed changing the designation from "prostitute" to "courtesan," saying it lacks the negative connotations and has already been adopted in Nye County.

“Derogatory terms can contribute to a hostile environment toward women, undermine their inherent dignity and hinder social progress,” Cummins said in a news release. “By avoiding derogatory terms and using respectful language when classifying female workers, we promote inclusivity, foster understanding, and contribute to a more compassionate and equitable society.”

Cummins says she has operated her legal brothel for the past 34 years and that it has more than 7,300 patrons per year.

Ten of Nevada’s 17 counties have licensed brothels. In Elko County they are found in the incorporated cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.

Brothel workers are required to obtain a work card from the county sheriff, as are many other classifications of workers such as bartenders, security guards and some casino workers.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cummins’ proposal.

Cummins was one of four people to file for office to challenge Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza in 2022. She was disqualified, however, due to a 2019 law that lowered the population threshold of counties where sheriffs are required to have at least five years of law enforcement experience.

Her Onesta Foundation seeks “to communicate and educate the public to modify perception and bring stakeholders in both public and private sectors together to strategically manage a new direction that will ensure that Nevada’s Sensual Services industry is a blueprint for the world.”

The foundation does not have any receipts or assets listed on the GuideStar information service.