Wells Combined Schools prepare for update on in-person instruction

Even with this irregular schedule, there has been some positive feedback. With the split groups, the teacher-to-student ratio is changed to half the number of students, so the teachers can better keep students’ attention and on task.

Superintendent of Schools Michele Robinson believes that “kids in schools” has allowed flexibility within the 30 different school in the Elko district.

Besides Wells, other schools that have some in-class time include Jackpot full-time in class instruction. The rural schools with fewer students in Ruby Valley, Montello and Mound Valley have been attending school in person since the start of this school year. In January, Elko and Spring Creek students were back in the classroom on the hybrid plan and just recently Owyhee also went on the hybrid plan.

How well students have done during this disruptive school year will be learned when the state tests for third through 10th grades are given.

Anderson said exact dates haven’t been set yet in Wells, as plans for giving the tests in the hybrid format have not been finalized, but they will likely run starting in mid-April and go through mid-May.

Some non-contact sports — volleyball, cross country, and girls golf — are on track to open soon, according to Anderson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0