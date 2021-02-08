Wells Combined Schools prepare for update on in-person instruction

WELLS — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce updates to Nevada’s mandates for the COVID-19 pandemic next week, and Wells Combined Schools are working toward more in-person class time.
In March 2020 the governor canceled all full-time in person classes and all sports activities. Classes have been taught by teachers online, and the Elko County School District purchased Chrome laptops and installed internet hot spots for the students that didn’t have internet connection at their home.
Many parents and teachers were not satisfied with this arrangement.
Wells Combined Schools was on this distance learning plan and in the fall Principal Clayton Anderson worked with the school district to get students back in the classroom with some in-person teacher learning.
The plan became effective when students returned to the classroom on Nov. 9. Elementary students in kindergarten through sixth grade were divided into two groups, AM that went to their classrooms in the morning and the PM group that is in class in the afternoon.
Many logistical changes had to be worked out to comply with the mandates, including cleaning classrooms between groups and reworking the procedure for serving lunches. The AM classes are finishing their lunch time when the other group comes in for their lunches to begin school.
Even with this irregular schedule, there has been some positive feedback. With the split groups, the teacher-to-student ratio is changed to half the number of students, so the teachers can better keep students’ attention and on task.
Superintendent of Schools Michele Robinson believes that “kids in schools” has allowed flexibility within the 30 different school in the Elko district.
Besides Wells, other schools that have some in-class time include Jackpot full-time in class instruction. The rural schools with fewer students in Ruby Valley, Montello and Mound Valley have been attending school in person since the start of this school year. In January, Elko and Spring Creek students were back in the classroom on the hybrid plan and just recently Owyhee also went on the hybrid plan.
How well students have done during this disruptive school year will be learned when the state tests for third through 10th grades are given.
Anderson said exact dates haven’t been set yet in Wells, as plans for giving the tests in the hybrid format have not been finalized, but they will likely run starting in mid-April and go through mid-May.
Some non-contact sports — volleyball, cross country, and girls golf — are on track to open soon, according to Anderson.