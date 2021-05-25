Wells FFA: A time to celebrate

WELLS -- The Wells FFA Chapter came together for the first formal in-person meeting of the year on May 5, 2021 to celebrate their successes at their annual chapter banquet.
The evening was a time of celebration. It was the first formal get together of the year due to social distancing restrictions, and the entire chapter was buzzing with excitement. It was an evening filled with laughter, nerves, farewells to our Senior members and of course adherence to social distancing guidelines.
The hard work of the 2020-2021 Chapter and Greenhand officers paid off and the traditional opening ceremonies went smoothly, and freshman Carolina Johnson gave the invocation. Soon after came dinner time, and as 2020-2021 Chapter President Mckenli Myers stated, “it is time for what we all really came for.”
As guests were filling up with Advisor Don Noorda’s famous tri-tip and potato casserole, we introduced our special guests and called them to the podium to receive their Certificates of Appreciation. Mitch Smith, Dr. Boyd Spratling, Mr. CJ Anderson, Sally Hylton, Corrie Abbott, Garrett Hylton, Olivia Cobian, Laurel Wachtel, Pattie Zander, Marianne Johnson, Tammy Myers, Audrey Spratling, Jolene Noorda, Dr. Kenneth Higbee, Candace Wines, Caleb McAdoo, Joe Doucette, Robert Johnson, Ryan Vallejo, and Heather Dye were all recognized for their services and support throughout the 2020-2021 season.
The most emotional time of the night came as Seniors took the stage to recognize their parents. Mckenli Myers was accompanied by her father Travis Myers and mother Tammy Myers; Zion Mckay was accompanied by her father Rye Mckay and mother Tanya Mckay; Liliana Cobian was accompanied by father Edgar Cobian and mother Olivia Cobian; Lisette Rivera-Casas was accompanied by father Shawn Rivera; Kolby and Tyler Weels accompanied their mother Michelle Weeks, and McKenzie Wachtel accompanied her mother Laurel Wachtel.
Seven members, from Freshmen to Seniors, received their Chapter Scholarship award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout the duration of the school year.
Social distancing regulations restricted a banquet to celebrate the 2020 State Convention results, and so newly elected President Jorie Wright and Reporter Morgan Noorda accounted for the previous year’s successes. Our hard work paid off and we came home with 12 first place teams, five second place teams and a third place team.
The time to recognize the 2021 teams came upon us as Freshmen Carolina Johnson and Grant Kington took the podium. The Nevada State FFA Convention and all workshops were virtual.
Our Chapter won six first place awards in Veterinary Science, Agricultural Mechanics, Horse Evaluation, Farm Business Management, Best Informed Greenhand, and Creed Speaking.
We had one individual take first place in their individual contest. Carolina Johnson was the 2021 Nevada State Creed Speaker.
Four individuals received first high individual awards: Liliana Cobian, Carolina Johnson, Lucas Peavey, and Mackenzie Wachtel. The chapter collected a handful of second place awards. Second place teams include Employability Skills, Floriculture, Soils, and Range Science. Our second high individuals include Mckenli Myers, Madison Wachtel, Lucas Peavey, Grant Kington and Morgan Noorda. Third high individuals include Lucy Beardall, Grant Kington, Grace Calton, and Samuel Peterson.
There were six recipients for higher degrees in the chapter. Ruben Cobian, Morgan Noorda, Will Peterson, Madison Wachtel, and Jorie Wright all received their Chapter Degrees. Liliana Cobian was recognized for receiving her State FFA Degree.
Moving on from degree recognition came advisor recognition. Advisors Don Noorda, Cody Sanders and Garrett Hylton were called to the podium and the officer team gave thanks and gifts; everyone got to share a laugh at the inside jokes hidden in the gift choices.
The moment everyone had been waiting for came as Mckenli Myers, Liliana Cobian, Carolina Johnson, and Zion Mckay took the stage to provide the nominating committee 2021-2022 report. Morgan Noorda is the 2021-2022 Wells FFA Reporter. Lucas Peavey is the 2021-2022 Wells FFA Secretary. Madison Wachtel is the 2021-2022 Wells FFA Vice President. Jorie Wright is the 2021-2022 Wells FFA President.
The evening was finished off with closing ceremonies by the new 2021-2022 officer team.
The Wells FFA Chapter bid their seniors and retiring officers a farewell, and wished them good luck in all their endeavors.
Wells FFA is planning community service for the upcoming spring, attending the Nevada State Leadership Camp as well as planning their annual officer retreat.