Wells FFA: A time to celebrate

WELLS -- The Wells FFA Chapter came together for the first formal in-person meeting of the year on May 5, 2021 to celebrate their successes at their annual chapter banquet.

The evening was a time of celebration. It was the first formal get together of the year due to social distancing restrictions, and the entire chapter was buzzing with excitement. It was an evening filled with laughter, nerves, farewells to our Senior members and of course adherence to social distancing guidelines.

The hard work of the 2020-2021 Chapter and Greenhand officers paid off and the traditional opening ceremonies went smoothly, and freshman Carolina Johnson gave the invocation. Soon after came dinner time, and as 2020-2021 Chapter President Mckenli Myers stated, “it is time for what we all really came for.”