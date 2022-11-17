Wells FFA competes at Nationals

WELLS -- On the cold morning of Monday, Oct. 24, students from the Wells FFA Chapter piled into a bus and headed to the Salt Lake Airport. They had a long week of delayed flights, competitions, fun at the FFA Career Fair and Expo, and recreational chapter activities ahead of them.

The chapter arrived in Indianapolis at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. To start off the week at the national convention, they attended the Career Fair, where there were countless booths to visit. The chapter could learn about many different aspects of agriculture, compete in small games to win agricultural prizes, and talk to many different colleges about the options that were offered. One member commented that they had visited 15 colleges, and that it opened their eyes to see that they had so many opportunities. At the Fair there were many live demonstrations, ranging from tractors being brought in, to a variety of other agricultural machinery.

The chapter did not only come to visit, they came to conquer. The National Meats Evaluation team consisted of Madison Wachtel, Carolina Johnson, Morgan Noorda and Jackson Dahl. The team traveled to the Purdue University of Agriculture on the morning of Oct. 27. The contest consists of identifying retail cuts, placing classes of meat, calculating yield grade, and completing team activities. Team activities started in the morning, and later in the afternoon the groups split up to do individual activities and their classes. A cold six hours later the teams emerged from the freezers. The team placed 16th in the nation and received a silver emblem as a team; individually they all placed silver.

Even though the chapter was very active at the Career Fair and workshops, they made time to bond as a group with various recreational activities. They took a trip to the Indianapolis Zoo, where there were many fun games and animals to see. Throughout the week they also paintballed, roller skated, swam in the pool, and visited The Escape Room.

The Wells FFA Chapter is busy preparing for their 30th annual Parent-Member Potluck on Nov, 22, and various other holiday activities.