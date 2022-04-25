Wells FFA continues golden legacy

Early on the morning of March 15th, 21 members of the Wells FFA Chapter loaded onto a bus and headed west to Reno, giddy with excitement about attending the first in-person state convention in two years.

This year the Wells FFA Chapter competed in 10 team and individual career/leadership development events; the result was seven gold medal winners and three silver medal winners.

In Meats Technology, Wells placed first high team with first high individual Madison Wachtel, second high individual Jackson Dahl, third high individual Carolina Johnson and fourth high individual Morgan Noorda.

In Farm Business Management, Wells placed first high team with high individuals 1-5 in order being Jackson Dahl, Lucas Peavey, Madison Wachtel, Jorie Wright, and Spencer Gale. The Novice Parliamentary Procedure team placed first with members Madison Wachtel, Carolina Johnson, Truman Kington, Jorie Wright, and Hannah Prescott, with Morgan Noorda as chairman. Noorda also received the Outstanding Chairman award.

The Best Informed Greenhand team received first high team with first high individual Madison Dahl, second high individual Truman Kington, and fourth high individual Liz Rivera. Evelyn Walz, Callie Brodsho, Cristina Salazar and Gizelle Flores also competed.

The Rangeland Management team was recognized for placing first place in the fall state contest. The team consisted of first high individual Jackson Dahl, second high individual Madison Wachtel, Carolina Johnson, Grant Kington and Truman Kington. Carolina Johnson competed in Extemporaneous Speaking and earned first high speaker. Morgan Noorda competed in Employment Skills and was awarded with first high individual.

Silver teams included Ag Technology and Mechanics, Environmental and Natural Resources, and Novice Floriculture. In Ag Mechanics, Lucas Peavey, Grant Kington, and Will Peterson all tied for fourth high individual. Wheeler Johns, Anton Mesna, Eathan Elton, and Jake Glascock also competed. The Environmental and Natural Resources team had members Will Peterson, Grant Kington, Hannah Prescott, Anton Mesna, Wheeler Johns, Jake Glascock, and Eathan Elton. The Ag Mechanics and Environmental and Natural Resources teams were coached by advisor Ryan Kindall. In Novice Floriculture, Carolina Johnson was awarded first high individual. Members Madison Dahl, Callie Brodsho, Cristina Salazar, Gizelle Flores, Liz Rivera and Evelyn Walz were also on the team.

Three members were recognized from the Wells FFA Chapter for earning their State Degree. Those members were Jorie Wright, Madison Wachtel and Morgan Noorda. Three additional members were recognized for achieving their American FFA Degrees, the highest award possible in the organization. Aubrey Durant received her American Degree in 2021, and Mckenli Myers and Zion McKay will receive theirs in 2022.

The Wells FFA chapter had a very successful and exciting trip to the State FFA Convention and are already getting ready to compete at the National FFA Convention in October.

