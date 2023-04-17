On the cold, windy, snowy morning of March 20, 2023, the Wells FFA chapter loaded up 36 students onto the bus and took off for Reno. The group was overwhelmed with anticipation for the 94th annual Nevada State Convention, and they were more than ready to represent Wells in all their competitive events.

The week was a success! The chapter got the opportunity to visit the Coconut Bowl, where they participated in laser tag, go karting, bowling, and other activities. Students got the chance to be involved with workshops, and attended all four general sessions. In their downtime they also went shopping, and got to eat at many restaurants together.

Although the chapter participated in fun recreational activities, they had their eyes on the prize. For months students rigorously studied for their Career and Leadership Development Events, and the time had come to show their knowledge. Out of around 20 competitive events, Wells FFA brought home 11 gold emblems.

Meats Evaluation and Technology (1st place team) included members Taylor Glaser (1st high individual), Cade Cromely (2nd high individual), Marli Dahl (4th high individual), Mason Noorda, Teagen Calton, and Isaac Gale. Farm Business Management (1st place team) included members Jackson Dahl (1st high individual), Jorie Wright (2nd high individual), Madison Wachtel (3rd high individual), Taylor Glaser, Madison Dahl, Spencer Gale, Ian Livingstone, and Grant Kington. Senior Parliamentary Procedure (1st place team) included members Morgan Noorda, Madison Wachtel, Carolina Johnson, Jorie Wright, Spencer Gale, Truman Kington, and Hannah Prescott. Morgan Noorda also received the Outstanding Chair award.

Conduct of Chapter Meetings (1st place team) included members Isaac Gale (chairman), Mason Noorda, Marli Dahl, Aron Hanson, Colter Runnion, Carson Ballard, and Lilyanna Borderding. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team consisted of all 8th graders, and freshman Carson Ballard. Best Informed Greenhand (1st place team) included members Cameron Livingstone (1st high individual), Grace Otto (2nd high individual), Carson Ballard (3rd high individual), Charleigh Fender, Cade Cromely, Gage Uhlig, Teagan Calton, and Kendall Matsler. Poultry Judging (1st place team) included members Gage Uhlig (1st high individual), Cameron Livingstone (2nd high individual), Carson Ballard (3rd high individual), Cristina Salazar (4th high individual), and Liz Rivera-Casas.

Morgan Noorda competed in Employment Skills and received first high individual. Milk Quality and Products (first place team) included members Christopher Burcham (4th high individual), Jackson Dahl (5th high individual), Truman Kington and Spencer Gale. Soil and Land Judging (1st place team) included members Spencer Gale (1st high individual), Carson Ballard (2nd high individual), Teagan Calton (4th high individual), Gage Uhlig (5th high individual), Grant Kington, and Cameron Livingstone. Rangeland Management (1st place team) included members Ian Livingstone (1st high individual), Truman Kington (2nd high individual), Jake Glascock and Hannah Prescott.

Novice Floriculture (1st place team) included members Evelyn Walz (2nd high individual), Madison Dahl (5th high individual), Cristina Salazar, Callie Brodsho, and Liz Rivera-Casas. Carolina Johnson competed in Extemporanous Speaking and received 2nd high individual. Agriculture Sales and Service (2nd place team) included members Truman Kington (3rd high individual), Madison Wachtel, Carolina Johnson, and Grace Otto. Agriculture and Mechanics (3rd place team) included members Wheeler Johns, Jake Glascock, Grant Kington, Will Peterson, and Anton Mesna. Environmental and Natural Resources (3rd place team) included members Grant Kington (4th high individual), Ian Livingstone, Hannah Prescott, Jake Glascock, Wheeler Johns, Anton Mesna, and Will Peterson.

Karely Olan competed in Creed Speaking and received 3rd high individual. Horse Evaluation (6th place team) included members Grace Otto, Hannah Prescott, Madison Wachtel, Heather Prescott, Charleigh Fender, Callie Brodsho, and Kendall Matsler. Mckenli Myers and Zion Mckay were recognized for receiving their American FFA Degree in 2022. Wells FFA also congratulates State Degree recipient Carolina Johnson, and last but not least, the 2023-2024 Nevada FFA State President, Morgan Noorda.

The chapter is looking forward to a busy and fun spring season, and they are preparing for their annual chapter banquet in May.