WELLS — Six fire departments responded to a fire that started in the two-story Frontier Apartment Building in Wells on Sept. 12. Despite their efforts, the building burned to the ground.

Elko County had guardianship of the building because the owner is in a nursing facility, said Wells city manager Jolene Supp. Supp said the building was uninhabited and had no power to it.

Supp received news of the fire at around 8 a.m. By that time, smoke was already billowing from the front window.

Supp said she thought an investigation will be conducted.

“There was not much left of the building,” Supp said. “It will be very difficult to come up with anything.”

The building, like many in the area, was constructed from railroad ties, a material that makes fire suppression even more difficult.

The building was located at 1651 Lake Ave. near the historic El Rancho Hotel.

Over time, the building housed a gunsmith, a realtor’s office and a grocery, Supp said.

