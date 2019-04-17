Wells' four-day school inspires interest in Jackpot

ELKO – Jackpot could be the next school to transition into a four-day school week as Wells is reporting positive feedback from students and faculty seven months after starting a two-year pilot program.
Interest is running high in Jackpot, said Superintendent Todd Pehrson, explaining that the Parent Teacher Organization surveyed businesses and parents and “got favorable feedback” for starting their own four-day school week.
In response, the Elko County School Board of Trustees on April 9 offered to allow Jackpot to make a presentation at the May 14 board meeting that is scheduled at the Jackpot Combined Schools.
The request comes after Wells Combined Schools Principal Shaun Taylor and secondary director of secondary education Chris McAnany delivered a report to the school board that revealed the change had several favorable aspects, including constructive use of time within a one-and-a-half-hour class period, decreased absences for sports teams, and additional incentive to hire quality teachers.
Apart from three negative phone calls at the start of the school year, Taylor said he had not received any calls expressing concerns from the community about the switch from a five-day school week to a four-day week.
The students seem to be adjusting to the new schedule easily, motivated by the three-day weekend incentive and the opportunity to make up homework and tests early. The faculty has also “embraced” the new schedule and accommodated their lesson plans to it.
“They really tried to embrace their role with this and modified their teaching with the condensed days and the amount of time they have now,” Taylor said. “They did a tremendous job and they are to be commended for doing that.”
Science teacher Teena Walker said that early on she “was the voice of resistance” but since the year started, she has been “pleasantly surprised.”
“I can tell you that the time we have with students is intense,” Walker said. “When they come into the classroom, it’s all business …. There’s no messing around.”
Walker said she noticed that student athletes are especially eager to turn in work on time and take tests early.
For Wells sports teams, most games were scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, trying to incorporate double-headers or stay overnight and play an extra game the following day, with golf the only sport that remained on the schedule during the week.
Although most schools in the western and southern regions of the state are on five-day schedules, Wells has been able to coordinate with Eureka for in-league games and Lovelock for non-conference games because those schools are also on four-day schedules.
“The NIAA has the final word on that, but realistically, most of the schools like scheduling games on weekends,” McAnany said. “The flexibility that Mr. Taylor found you are going to see that moving forward.”
There has also been one day this year substitutes were needed, compared with last year when Taylor and another administrator subbed for five days. Taylor said that since moving to the four-day week he has received a few inquiries for teaching positions.
Last year, the school board approved a two-year pilot program to try out the four-day schedule, joining three other rural schools in the district. The board would receive reports each year on instructional time, student/teacher assessment and an increase in student achievement.
In addition to “solid anecdotal evidence,” McAnany said he and Taylor found attendance and testing data to be “a wash” due to the numbers being too volatile to rely upon because of small class sizes and the comparisons made to the rural schools in Independence Valley, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley.
In the measurement of attendance, Taylor said the three students who were identified as chronic absentees by state standards threw off the numbers for overall excused and unexcused absence numbers.
“Because of our grade-level size, two or three students taint our entire data,” Taylor said. “In October, we were excited. We had cut absences from students by about 25 percent across the board … but as we continue to have students not attend school and not follow through with the parents, this is the result.”
“Longitudinal data would give you more accurate information,” McAnany said. “One class can make the scores go through the roof and the next class [can bring it down]. You just never know.”
In next year’s review, trustee Candace Wines suggested the comparative data Wells uses should go back farther, use data from other similar-sized schools instead of the rural one-room schools and compare individual classes.
“I would prefer to see test scores … compared to the rest of the school district,” Wines said. “It’s a completely different setting in the rural schools.”
