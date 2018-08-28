RENO – A Wells High School graduate who moved to the Reno area was found dead last week, five days after he went missing.
Corbin Madison, 18, was reported missing on Aug. 18 and Reno police asked for the public’s help finding him, KOLO-TV reported. He was last seen alive at his home on Lakeside Drive and police described him as despondent.
A man who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 23 in a truck on Plumas Street was identified as Madison on Monday by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Madison graduated this spring. He was active in sports including football, wrestling and baseball.
In light of the timing of the news, the Wells football team elected not to travel Friday and did not play its road game against Pahranagat Valley, in Alamo.
The Leopards will play their season opener against Round Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.