RENO – A Wells High School graduate who moved to the Reno area was found dead last week, five days after he went missing.

Corbin Madison, 18, was reported missing on Aug. 18 and Reno police asked for the public’s help finding him, KOLO-TV reported. He was last seen alive at his home on Lakeside Drive and police described him as despondent.

A man who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 23 in a truck on Plumas Street was identified as Madison on Monday by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Madison graduated this spring. He was active in sports including football, wrestling and baseball.

In light of the timing of the news, the Wells football team elected not to travel Friday and did not play its road game against Pahranagat Valley, in Alamo.

The Leopards will play their season opener against Round Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

