Wells is finalist for railroad tie treatment plant

If Wells is selected there are many obstacles that have to be overcome and will probably take years to accomplish. The major ones are gaining access to the railroad and obtaining natural gas. NNRDA and the City of Wells are working with several stakeholders to secure funding to bring a gas pipeline in from the Ruby Pipeline, located about 20 miles north of Well. The natural gas line would serve Wells Industrial Park and eastern Nevada.

City Manager Jolene Supp is looking at a process for Wells to acquire a parcel of land between the Industrial Park and the railroad, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management, because the City is short of the housing that would be needed for the 110 families that the company might employ.

In the meantime, the City of Wells has several projects in progress. The El Rancho, built in the 1940s as a casino and hotel, has been registered as a historical building on the National Register of Historical Places, making it eligible to receive grants from the State through the Society for the Preservation of Western Heritage. A grant already received has been used to repair the exterior brick work that was damaged in the 2008 earthquake. The City does have to match some of the funding and has done so with in-kind work of the Wells Public Works Department.