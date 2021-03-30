Wells is finalist for railroad tie treatment plant

WELLS — Wells has been selected as one of three sites the company AmeriTies is looking at to build their third plant, along with two sites in Idaho.
Jeff Thompson, president of AmeriTies, spoke at a special meeting of the Wells City Council this month. He gave a presentation to about 30 residents about the work the company does to receive logs and transform them into railroad ties that are then shipped out.
A couple of people questioned Thompson on possible air pollution and water contamination. He answered that the first plant was built in 1922 in The Dalles, Oregon, where the company had several complaints as the population grew and moved closer to the plant. A class action lawsuit was filed in 2018. This plant had been working with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to install new machines and changed their process to reduce nuisance odor.
The other plant operated by AmeriTies was built in 2008 in Hope, Arkansas, with more modern machines that better control odors.
The Industrial Park in Wells had several advantages over other sites that were looked at in Lander County and West Wendover with help from Sheldon Mudd, director of Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. Wells was chosen as the primary site because it is fully equipped with water, sewer, three-phase power, fire suppression, and high-speed internet. The location also is favorable because the industrial park sits at a higher elevation on the east side of Wells about three miles from town, with the prevailing wind blowing away from town.
If Wells is selected there are many obstacles that have to be overcome and will probably take years to accomplish. The major ones are gaining access to the railroad and obtaining natural gas. NNRDA and the City of Wells are working with several stakeholders to secure funding to bring a gas pipeline in from the Ruby Pipeline, located about 20 miles north of Well. The natural gas line would serve Wells Industrial Park and eastern Nevada.
City Manager Jolene Supp is looking at a process for Wells to acquire a parcel of land between the Industrial Park and the railroad, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management, because the City is short of the housing that would be needed for the 110 families that the company might employ.
In the meantime, the City of Wells has several projects in progress. The El Rancho, built in the 1940s as a casino and hotel, has been registered as a historical building on the National Register of Historical Places, making it eligible to receive grants from the State through the Society for the Preservation of Western Heritage. A grant already received has been used to repair the exterior brick work that was damaged in the 2008 earthquake. The City does have to match some of the funding and has done so with in-kind work of the Wells Public Works Department.
They have done construction work on the inside to reinforce the outer walls as well as tearing out old plumbing and other interior work. Supp has some money in the budget for this work but will need additional funding, probable through grants. When finished, the El Rancho will have space for small startup businesses. The second story of the building will be left unfinished for the time.
A new Wells Senior Center has been planned and bids are out for the construction. It will be located on Tobar Street next to the Golden Village Senior Retirement homes, on parcels the City owns. The new Center will be much larger with men/women bathroom, three classrooms, a large dining room, kitchen and director’s office.
The building will have a capacity of 125 occupants. Presently the capacity is 20 occupants, much too small with the Governor’s mandates to stay open for the present number of seniors that use the facility.
The Center was opened to in-house dining on March 23 per the state mandates with one table removed, an air purifer installed, wearing of masks, and temperature checks.