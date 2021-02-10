Wells man dies from COVID-19

ELKO – Elko County reported its 49th coronavirus death Monday, a Wells man in his 70s.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.
Ten patients are currently hospitalized.
Twelve new cases and two recoveries were confirmed Monday, for a total of 155 active cases. One of the new cases is in West Wendover, the others in Elko and Spring Creek.
The county has a test positivity rate of 10.1% and a case rate of 316 per 100,000 people.
Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.
If you are not sure which category of the essential workforce you belong to, please review the prioritization and eligibility information in Nevada Health Response’s Vaccine Playbook.
If you meet the eligibility criteria, you may register for a COVID-19 vaccination at one of the locations below:
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is also serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 65.
Smith’s Pharmacy in Elko and West Wendover are serving individuals over age 65.
For additional information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage.
You can also call the Immunize Nevada COVID-19 vaccine hotline 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.