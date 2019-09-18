SOUTH BEND, IND.—Wells mayor Layla Walz is among fifty mayors from across the country who are endorsing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg for President of the United States
The announcement was made today in an op-ed penned for USA Today.
Along with this announcement, Pete for America is launching a “Mayors for Pete” program. This program will comprise of a growing network of mayors and former mayors who will actively engage their communities in support of Pete’s White House bid.
“We have watched Mayor Pete over the last eight years as his steady and inspired leadership has revitalized his city,” the mayors wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. “It was no surprise to us when his constituents reelected him with 80% of the vote. Pete has transformed South Bend, and now he is showing what American leadership can and should be in the years ahead. Mayors are walking symbols of their cities.”
“When we cut a ribbon at a new factory, or comfort a grieving parent whose child was lost to gun violence, we are showing the people we represent that their community stands with them. That kind of empathetic leadership is desperately needed in the Oval Office,” the op-ed continued.
The mayors endorsing Pete come from urban cities, heartland regions, and coastal communities.
