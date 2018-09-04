Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wells resident dies in crash near Angel Lake

The Toyota Corolla overturned ejecting Wolf at the scene.

 Submitted

WELLS – Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a fatal crash about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 31 on State Route 231, Angel Lake Road, near mile marker 10, approximately 2miles south of Wells.

The preliminary investigation indicates Lacey Wolf, age 26, of Wells was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on SR 231. As the highway curved to the left, she allowed her vehicle to continue in a straight direction to the right paved shoulder. Wolf then overcorrected the vehicle to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise as it traveled across both lanes to the east dirt shoulder. The vehicle then overturned and Wolf was ejected. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

NHP reported that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash. 

