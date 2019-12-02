Wells runner-up in state Academic Olympics

WELLS — The Wells High School Academic Olympic Team traveled to Eureka on Nov. 25 to compete at the State High School AOT competition.

The Wells High School team was named Runner Up State Champions, losing by just two points to Excel Christian Academy from Sparks. In third place was the team from Beaver Dam. Eight teams from across the state came to compete for the championship.

The Academic Olympics program allows students to challenge each other’s knowledge in diverse areas such as math, physical science, literature and economics. The purpose of Academic Olympics is to showcase students’ skills and knowledge.

During a round, a moderator reads questions related to various high school subjects. Every school has up to six team members at their table working to correctly answer as many questions as possible, to earn points for their school.

Teams accumulate points for correct answers in the following categories: Math, Physical Science, Life Science, Current Events, English/Literature, Economics/Government, Fine Arts, History/Geography and other related topics. Most questions have a 20-second time limit, while 45 seconds are allowed for computation questions and each round lasts 30 minutes.