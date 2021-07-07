Wells school project on track for completion by fall

WELLS – Construction is expected to be completed this summer on a two-year, $6.2 million project to replace the heating system and add air conditioning to classrooms in the 1952 Wells High School building.

Students returning to Wells High school this fall will enjoy temperature-controlled classrooms, along with the additional benefit of well-ventilated classroom air.

Corrie Abbott, building superintendent at Wells Combined School, said the air in the classrooms will have a constant exchange of 50% outside air. He also noted that this project will save him valuable time in not having to repair leaking pipes, and the more efficient boilers will save on cost for the school district.

Since 2016 requests had been made by the Wells school to the Elko County School District to repair or replace the old steam boiler system with a more efficient system. The request had been pushed back on the construction list and never addressed. After many costly and time-consuming band-aid repairs to the antiquated boiler heat system, and after parents organized a meeting to complain in October 2019, Elko County School District administrators placed Wells High School – Mechanical Upgrade Phase I as top priority in the fall of 2019.

