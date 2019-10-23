WELLS – Heat was restored to Wells High School on Monday after an electrical unit exploded over the weekend.
“It’s getting patched up and repaired,” said Wells Combined School Principal Clayton Anderson on Wednesday. “Monday was cold, but as soon as we were able to get on it, we got the heaters working.”
School building superintendents along with district workers have worked on the problem for three days, Anderson said.
It was unclear when the electrical unit blew out and caused the problem. Students and staff arrived to a cold building on Monday, but “the cold didn’t last for long” in most classrooms, Anderson said.
“It was a surprise to everyone on Monday morning. We dealt with it as quickly as manpower and equipment would allow,” Anderson said. “We’re working on one last area.”
There was no indicator that alerted school officials to an outage over the weekend, Anderson said.
He stated temperatures “never got below a suitable 68 to 72 degrees in the classrooms, except where we were working,” and that since Monday, the building had heat.
Anderson said workers also addressed leaky pipes, but none had burst due to the outage.
“We have water, the toilets work and the water was contained in trash cans.”
Social media posts and anonymous tips to Elko Daily Free Press stated students were asked to “dress warm” because of the lack of heat.
The school did not send any official notices to parents, “because we knew it would not be an all-day thing,” Anderson said.
“I was not observing kids wearing jackets,” Anderson said, adding that in some rooms, “it’s been too warm. We’re not freezing.”
Although the high school is scheduled for a maintenance upgrade to begin next summer, Anderson said the heating outage was not related to the age of the boiler system.
According to Superintendent Todd Pehrson, the project to replace the boiler heating system will take about two years. He noted that Wells was among other schools in the district in need of an upgrade, but that funding was at the heart of the issue.
“Due to budget constraints and other needs throughout the district, we try and complete one mechanical upgrade a year,” Pehrson said.
In June, a Capital Improvement Plan was approved by the Board of Trustees. It will allow the district to begin work on a mechanical upgrade for Wells, Pehrson added.
Pehrson described the two-phase project, which will replace the old steam boiler system with a “more efficient and reliable, traditional boiler system” that will also include a brand new cooling system that Wells has never had.
Once bidding takes place in early 2020, the district will have enough time to have materials shipped to Wells High School before the end of the year for work to start as soon as the school year ends.
The first phase starts next summer and involves modifying and adding on to the heating and cooling building where the larger system will be housed. A mezzanine inside the main building for the new equipment will also be constructed. Maintenance on the current system will also take place.
During the summer of 2021, the existing system is scheduled to be demolished as part of the second phase and each individual room will have the systems installed at that time.
Because several months of the construction work takes place in and around the school, the installation project is spread over two years so it will not require classrooms to relocate, Pehrson explained.
“Unfortunately, unless we can displace the students for three to four months next year, this project has to be constructed over a two-year period,” Pehrson said.
Pehrson said the situation is similar to a mechanical upgrade taking place at Spring Creek Elementary this year, but those students could be moved into existing modules at the school while the project was underway.
“[It] allows us to complete the project in one construction season. However, this is not the case for Wells,” Pehrson said.
Anderson, who began as Wells’ combined principal in August, said that any and all maintenance issues are addressed quickly.
“It’s hard to predict what breaks and when,” he said. “The moment we find out, major repairs to the system happen immediately.”
