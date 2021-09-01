Wells starts year with new principal

WELLS -- The Wells Combined Schools staff was looking forward to the opening of the 2021-2022 school year and “getting back to normal,” along with welcoming a new principal, aside from a brief interruption when an earthquake struck on the second day of classes.
Wells schools are following the Elko County School District’s reopening policies set by the school board. Part of that policy is a requirement that teachers wear masks in the classroom and school bus drivers wear masks while on their busses. Students, however, have a choice whether to wear masks or not.
Dr. Ken Higbee is the new principal of the school system in Wells, replacing Clayton Anderson who moved to a position in the District’s Administration office. Highbee was hired in the fall of 2019 as the high school English teacher and shortly afterwards became dean of students and then the athletic director when a teacher resigned.
Before moving his family to Wells, Higbee taught in Alamo and Caliente for 12 years. There he coached football and basketball and his teams won 12 state championships. Higbee says that he is in “the kid business” and, liking small towns, he plans to stay as principal until he retires.
Also welcoming back students will be two new teachers. Danielle Runion will teach high school business classes and Ryan Kindall will lead the ag mechanics classes.
Enrollment in the Wells Combined school system before the first day of school was 153 in seventh through 12th graders and 176 elementary students – apparently “just the right size” to keep students involved.
Higbee said the first part of working to get students back on track this school year will be a program called RTI, Response To Intervention. That program is designed so that students in small groups will receive special instruction to bring their learning skills to grade level.
The first day of school was incredible and “amazing to watch,” according to Higbee, who with his staff were excited to promote their theme of the school year: “An attitude of gratitude.”
On the second day of school there was added excitement from a 4.7 magnitude earthquake.
The epicenter was 13 miles south of Wells and students were evacuated from the school and sent home. All school activities were canceled, including the school’s open house on August 31.
Inspections were done on Sept. 1, and the high school and elementary school passed, so students were expected to return to school on Thursday, which is the last day of their regular school week.
Wells has been on a four-day school week since requesting the change from the school board in 2018. The change lengthens school days by one hour. With most students participating in extracurricular activities on Friday, the schedule relieves the high school from calling in substitutes for only one or two students.
Other rural schools in the Elko County School District have also adopted this plan.
The high school built in 1952 finally got the mechanical upgrades it had been requesting for several years. For the past two years, Wells High School has been under construction with a major mechanical upgrade that involved replacing the heating system and adding air conditioning. The upgrade was done in two summer construction periods to avoid working while students were on campus.