Wells starts year with new principal

Enrollment in the Wells Combined school system before the first day of school was 153 in seventh through 12th graders and 176 elementary students – apparently “just the right size” to keep students involved.

Higbee said the first part of working to get students back on track this school year will be a program called RTI, Response To Intervention. That program is designed so that students in small groups will receive special instruction to bring their learning skills to grade level.

The first day of school was incredible and “amazing to watch,” according to Higbee, who with his staff were excited to promote their theme of the school year: “An attitude of gratitude.”

On the second day of school there was added excitement from a 4.7 magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter was 13 miles south of Wells and students were evacuated from the school and sent home. All school activities were canceled, including the school’s open house on August 31.

Inspections were done on Sept. 1, and the high school and elementary school passed, so students were expected to return to school on Thursday, which is the last day of their regular school week.