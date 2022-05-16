Wells students 'Get in the Act'

WELLS -- “Get in the Act” Science Theater is back, sharing the fun of science.

The last time the program was brought to Wells Elementary School was in 2019. This year “Rocks and Minerals was the topic of the presentation on May 9 and 10. Led by Teaching Artist Diane Handzel, students used theater techniques in the classroom to connect rock, mineral and soil to their everyday world.

Students dramatized science questions in lively scenes with their peers to learn and retain the content associated with these scenes.

Mrs. Fender, second-grade teacher, said, the students wish they could do this every day. Mrs Handzel added the students at Wells are eager to learn and committed to working as a team. Their enthusiasm lights up the audience.

Science Theater will serve more than 750 students in six schools this spring.

Get in the Act is sponsored by Komatsu Mining Foundation, Nevada Gold Mines, SSR Mining, Hecla Mining and the Nevada Arts Council.

Thanks to Gary Handzel, promoter of this event, for the information in this article.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0