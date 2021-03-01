Wells students will return to class in comfort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This request had been pushed back on the construction list and never addressed. After many costly and time-consuming band-aid repairs, Elko County School District administrators placed Wells High School – Mechanical Upgrade Phase I as top priority in the fall of 2019.

The bid by Ormaza Construction was $986,140. It included enlarging the building to accommodate the new boilers and cooling units with a pad outside for the chiller tower. The system will utilize recycled water that is heated or cooled and piped to the new registers that will be placed in the rafters above the classrooms. The original radiators in the classrooms will be removed.

Phase II of this Mechanical Upgrade was on the agenda of the Elko County School Board meeting on Feb. 9. The Board approved the bid submitted by US Mechanical for $5,218,500. This work will replace the two old boilers, install the AC and chiller tower, and place the new radiators.

The project was planned to be done in two phases to avoid having students around the construction and possibly without any heat.

The $6,204,640 project when completed this summer will ensure the classrooms will have consistent heat and with the added benefit of the AC will keep the rooms comfortable on warmer days. The classrooms at Well High will also have an upgrade feature of being well ventilated.