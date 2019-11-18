Wells students win top honors at Western National Rangeland Event

WELLS -- Fifteen FFA chapters and 68 high school students from across Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington tested their knowledge of rangeland management in the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event on Nov. 11-12 in Elko.

Wells FFA member Logan Ballard was named “Top Hand,” taking first place and winning the coveted silver buckle. Other top individuals include Kinley Whitmarsh – Hagerman, Idaho (2nd), Jacob Flick – Gooding, Idaho (3rd), and Bryce Pose and Ryan Nelson (4th and 5th) – Hagerman, Idaho. Team awards recognized Hagerman FFA, Idaho (1st Place), Wells FFA (2nd Place), and Gooding FFA, Idaho (3rd Place).

“This career event is designed to mimic standards commonly used in the rangeland management profession. Students get hands-on experience with skills and scenarios they may encounter later as working professionals,” said Dr. April Hulet, rangeland extension specialist at the University of Idaho. Rangelands comprise nearly half of western North America, making their proper use and management vitally important to communities and economies in western states.