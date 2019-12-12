Wells woman killed when car rear-ended by semi

ELKO – A Wells woman was killed Monday when her car was rear-ended by a semi on U.S. Highway 93.

At about 11:30 p.m., April Patane, 25, was driving south in a Ford Escort about nine miles south of Wells when she slowed to turn left onto a dirt road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer being driven behind her struck the rear of her car, which went off the right shoulder. The truck also went off the right shoulder and overturned.

Patane was the sole occupant in the car. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

