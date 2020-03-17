Wendover man charged with attempted murder

ELKO – A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a West Wendover man who was shot in the leg while allegedly attempting to stab his mother with two kitchen knives.

West Wendover police were called to a residence on Pinion Place at about 10:30 p.m. March 1 on a report of a shooting. According to a police statement, a man claimed he shot Carlos Anthony Lara in the leg. Lara was taken to a hospital in Utah for treatment.

The man who shot Lara told police that he had earlier found out that Lara had a gun and he took it away from him and hid it. He said a possible motive for attacking his mother was that Lara was trying to get the gun back.

The man told police he saw Lara enter the room holding two kitchen knives and jump on his mother. The man then grabbed the gun he had earlier taken from Lara, loaded it and pointed it at Lara and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave.

Two juveniles were in the room at the time, according to the police report.

In a complaint filed March 3, Lara was charges with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, or in the alternative, assault with a deadly weapon.

