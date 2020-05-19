Wendover man charged with sexual assault on a child, held on $1.4 million bail

ELKO – A West Wendover man was jailed this week on $1.4 million bail after being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 14 or 16.
West Wendover police said they learned of the allegations in August when they responded to a report of battery at a residence. The suspect was Corey Bradshaw, 38.
A female relative told police Bradshaw had been touching her inappropriately “for a long period of time,” according to an unsworn declaration in support of Bradshaw’s arrest.
The girl described several alleged incidents to police, including attempted sexual intercourse.
After investigating the allegations in West Wendover and while Bradshaw lived in South Ogden, Utah, police concluded that “at least four separate family members” witnessed assaults against the girl as far back as December 2017.
A criminal complaint was filed March 19, 2020, and Bradshaw was arrested at the Weber County Jail and transported to Elko on Monday.
The warrant charges two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Bradshaw’s total bail was listed at $1,450,990.
