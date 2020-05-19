Wendover man charged with sexual assault on a child, held on $1.4 million bail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A West Wendover man was jailed this week on $1.4 million bail after being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 14 or 16.

West Wendover police said they learned of the allegations in August when they responded to a report of battery at a residence. The suspect was Corey Bradshaw, 38.

A female relative told police Bradshaw had been touching her inappropriately “for a long period of time,” according to an unsworn declaration in support of Bradshaw’s arrest.

The girl described several alleged incidents to police, including attempted sexual intercourse.

After investigating the allegations in West Wendover and while Bradshaw lived in South Ogden, Utah, police concluded that “at least four separate family members” witnessed assaults against the girl as far back as December 2017.

A criminal complaint was filed March 19, 2020, and Bradshaw was arrested at the Weber County Jail and transported to Elko on Monday.