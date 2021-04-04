 Skip to main content
Wendover man killed in ATV crash
Wendover man killed in ATV crash

ATV accident
WENDOVER PD

WENDOVER, Utah -- A Wendover man was killed after sunset Friday while driving on a dirt trail in town.

Wendover Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Wendover Fire Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to a dirt trail in the area of Scobie Drive and First Street to investigate an ATV accident. Officers determined that Augustin Perez, 47, had lost control of his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle.

Perez suffered life threatening injuries. Wendover Ambulance transported Perez and he died en route to the hospital.

