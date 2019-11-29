Wendover man sentenced to 20 years in kidnapping, beating of girlfriend

ELKO – A West Wendover man who was charged with attempted murder could spend up to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and beating his girlfriend in May.
Ivan Abarca, 33, pleaded no contest in Elko District Court to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and kidnapping in the second degree, both category “B” felonies.
Sentenced by Judge Nancy Porter to 4 to 10 years on each count, Abarca must serve both sentences consecutively for a total of 8 to 20 years in prison.
He was also ordered to pay $41,414.26 restitution to the victim and pay $2,514.97 to the Victims of Crime Program.
Abarca was arrested May 15 after West Wendover police received a report of domestic violence. Officers located Abarca inside a residence with his girlfriend, who was then transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City.
West Wendover police said Abarca took the woman from her residence in Utah across the state line into West Wendover, where he struck her repeatedly and tried to force her to jump out of a second-story window.
Initially charged with domestic violence, Abarca’s charges were upgraded and he was bound over in Elko Justice Court in June on one count of kidnapping, a category A felony; one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, a category B felony; and one count of battery by strangulation, a category C felony.
In a plea agreement filed Aug. 6, his charges were reduced to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and kidnapping in the second degree.
Abarca has been in custody at the Elko County Jail since his arrest.