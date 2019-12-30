Wendover marijuana dispensary opens for business

WEST WENDOVER – Deep Roots Harvest is open for business.
After nearly six weeks of delays, the first medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Elko County sent a text blast to customers to announce the soft opening Sunday afternoon.
According to Jon Marshall, chief operating officer of Deep Roots Harvest, paperwork was “squared away” that gave the green light for the dispensary to open Dec. 29.
“We opened today at 3 p.m. with a line at the door without advertising,” Marshall said in an email.
Based out of Mesquite, the West Wendover dispensary is the second one in the company’s franchise to open in Nevada.
Customers signed up with Deep Roots' rewards program were notified by text.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mountain time seven days a week.
The dispensary was expected to open nearly six weeks ago, but delays from the Nevada Department of Taxation pushed back the opening date.
The state did not provide a clear time frame for the opening, Marshall said earlier this month.
Marshall thanked West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona, the City Council and staff for their support in “opening up medical and adult use access to residents and patients of northern Nevada.
“Deep Roots is looking forward to a strong partnership with the community and we're grateful for their support,” Marshall continued.
“Deep Roots Harvest is excited to be the first medical and recreational dispensary in Elko County.”