You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wendover marijuana dispensary opens for business
0 comments
alert featured

Wendover marijuana dispensary opens for business

{{featured_button_text}}
Deep Roots Harvest

The entrance into Deep Roots Harvest stipulates no one under 21 is allowed inside the marijuana dispensary. Deep Roots opened Dec. 29 in a soft opening after nearly six weeks of waiting for approval from the Nevada Department of Taxation. 

 Toni Milano

WEST WENDOVER – Deep Roots Harvest is open for business.

After nearly six weeks of delays, the first medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Elko County sent a text blast to customers to announce the soft opening Sunday afternoon.

According to Jon Marshall, chief operating officer of Deep Roots Harvest, paperwork was “squared away” that gave the green light for the dispensary to open Dec. 29.

“We opened today at 3 p.m. with a line at the door without advertising,” Marshall said in an email.

Based out of Mesquite, the West Wendover dispensary is the second one in the company’s franchise to open in Nevada.

Customers signed up with Deep Roots' rewards program were notified by text.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mountain time seven days a week.

The dispensary was expected to open nearly six weeks ago, but delays from the Nevada Department of Taxation pushed back the opening date.

The state did not provide a clear time frame for the opening, Marshall said earlier this month.

Marshall thanked West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona, the City Council and staff for their support in “opening up medical and adult use access to residents and patients of northern Nevada.

“Deep Roots is looking forward to a strong partnership with the community and we're grateful for their support,” Marshall continued.

“Deep Roots Harvest is excited to be the first medical and recreational dispensary in Elko County.”

0 comments
10
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Marijuana sales still months away
News

Marijuana sales still months away

WEST WENDOVER – Although it is already legal, marijuana for recreational or medicinal use won’t be sold in West Wendover until later this year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News