Wendover police chase car with no tires

WENDOVER, Utah – A car chase on Interstate 80 reached speeds of more than 100 mph before police spiked the car’s tires, but it continued to drive into Wendover.

The Wendover Police Department reported the chase began at about 8 a.m. Friday east of the state line when the Utah Highway Patrol tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. The car would not stop, so troopers requested Wendover police spike the vehicle’s tires.

The tires were spiked four miles east of the state line but the car continued driving on its rims, crossing into the opposite lane on I-80.

“The suspect vehicle fled into Wendover, Utah, and rammed Officer [Nic] Francis’ patrol car twice,” stated police.

KSL television in Salt Lake City spoke with Francis, who told them he rammed the car to get it to stop.

“Just from what was being called out by the troopers, I knew he was going towards a residential (area) and a school. A Head Start school,” Francis said, so he rammed the car straight-on.

“The stolen vehicle was eventually stopped on the 400 block of Eighth Street by UHP, Wendover Police, and West Wendover Police,” stated Wendover PD.

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was also damaged in the incident.