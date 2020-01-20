Wendover police make multiple drug busts

WENDOVER, Utah -- Wendover Police Department officers have made several drug busts in recent weeks on the main road leading through the border city known for its casinos.

On Jan. 15, police reported that a narcotics K9 located drugs in a vehicle in the 300 block of Wendover Boulevard.

Justin Gary Ebner, 39, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a felony warrant.

Police said after he was secured in a patrol vehicle, Ebner kicked and shattered the window, resulting in an additional charge of damage to a city vehicle.

On Jan. 2, police conducted an investigation of illegal narcotics on the 1500 block of Wendover Boulevard, where they seized heroin, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Maria Yanez, 56, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.