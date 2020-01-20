Wendover police make multiple drug busts

WENDOVER, Utah -- Wendover Police Department officers have made several drug busts in recent weeks on the main road leading through the border city known for its casinos.
On Jan. 15, police reported that a narcotics K9 located drugs in a vehicle in the 300 block of Wendover Boulevard.
Justin Gary Ebner, 39, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a felony warrant.
Police said after he was secured in a patrol vehicle, Ebner kicked and shattered the window, resulting in an additional charge of damage to a city vehicle.
On Jan. 2, police conducted an investigation of illegal narcotics on the 1500 block of Wendover Boulevard, where they seized heroin, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Maria Yanez, 56, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also this month, police used a narcotics K9 in the seizure of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a motel room and a vehicle in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard. Two Ogden residents were arrested: Shaine Pilgrim, 44, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a no-bail felony warrant; and Karen Wilkinson, 27, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
In late December, police seized cocaine during another arrest in the 100 block of Wendover Boulevard. Jerry Bledsoe, 42, of Reno was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, and violating a protective order.
The suspects were booked into the Tooele County jail.