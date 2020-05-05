Wendover police: Woman kicks window out of patrol vehicle
Wendover police: Woman kicks window out of patrol vehicle

WENDOVER, UTAH – A local woman who was arrested Monday on drug charges kicked the window out of a patrol vehicle, according to police.

The Wendover Police Department conducted an investigation of controlled substances being sold at the 600 block of Wendover Boulevard in Wendover, Utah. Police obtained a search warrant and arrested a 30-year-old Wendover woman, identified as Ashley Hawkins, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles.

Hawkins kicked the window out of a patrol vehicle and was charged with damage to city property, the department reported.

She was booked into the Tooele County jail.

