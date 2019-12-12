Wendover pot shop still waiting to open

WEST WENDOVER – A “rigorous licensing process” by the state is delaying the opening of Elko County's first marijuana dispensary.

Deep Roots Harvest’s new dispensary and its 35 employees in West Wendover are awaiting final certification and a Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance inventory number from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

There is no indication of when the recreational and medical dispensary will be able to open, said Jon Marshall, COO of Deep Roots Harvest.

“[They have not] given us any transparency as to when they will be wrapped up,” he said.

The company had expected approval last month.

Marshall wrote in an email Dec. 11 that he understands the state’s process, but also sees the customer’s perspective as well.

“We understand and appreciate that the State of Nevada has a very rigorous licensing process, from application and award through final certification and accreditation.