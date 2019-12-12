You are the owner of this article.
Wendover pot shop still waiting to open
Jon Marshall

Jon Marshall, Deep Roots Harvest's chief operating officer, points to a case with cannabis vape products in November. The store will offer recreational and medical marijuana products for sale in West Wendover. 

 Toni Milano

WEST WENDOVER – A “rigorous licensing process” by the state is delaying the opening of Elko County's first marijuana dispensary.  

Deep Roots Harvest’s new dispensary and its 35 employees in West Wendover are awaiting final certification and a Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance inventory number from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

There is no indication of when the recreational and medical dispensary will be able to open, said Jon Marshall, COO of Deep Roots Harvest. 

“[They have not] given us any transparency as to when they will be wrapped up,” he said.

The company had expected approval last month.

Marshall wrote in an email Dec. 11 that he understands the state’s process, but also sees the customer’s perspective as well.

“We understand and appreciate that the State of Nevada has a very rigorous licensing process, from application and award through final certification and accreditation.

“While this unexpected delay is a little frustrating for both us and our customers, we appreciate the fact that the regulators are doing a great job to make sure that all of our operators in the state are 100 percent compliant and above board, and have met all the necessary regulatory requirements,” he said.

Paperwork was submitted to the state before the Department of Taxation’s inspection and audit on Nov. 19, Marshall said.

“We had a couple of minor loose ends that were resolved shortly after that, and our corrections were then accepted and approved,” he explained.

Once opened, Deep Roots will be the first dispensary in Elko County to legally sell cannabis since Question 2 legalizing recreational marijuana was approved by Nevada voters in 2016.

It’s been about a year since the West Wendover City Council adopted an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana sales and issued a conditional use permit to Deep Roots Harvest for a medical and recreational dispensary.

As Deep Roots awaits state approval, the dispensary’s shelves remain empty as inventory will not be shipped from the company’s Mesquite location until the state issues the inventory tracking number.

Construction on the 10,000-square-foot building was finished in November, and a certificate of occupancy was issued. Marshall said some employees who have been on the payroll since the final inspection and audit are receiving ongoing training.

